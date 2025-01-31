VIDEO: PM Modi Takes On Sonia And Rahul Gandhi For Insulting President Draupadi Murmu

After President Droupadi Murmu ’s address to Parliament, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi ’s remarks have sparked a major controversy. Gandhi referred to President Murmu as a “poor lady” following her joint address on the first day of the Budget Session. Speaking to the media, Sonia Gandhi said, “The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak… poor lady.” She also claimed that the President’s speech was filled with “false promises.” Adding to the controversy, her son and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi dismissed the President’s speech as “boring” and “repeating the same things again and again.” The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has accused the Congress leadership of “insulting the President.”