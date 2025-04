BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi arrived in Bangkok to a ceremonial greeting and Guard of Honor. PM Modi also had delegation-level discussions with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand. He is in Bangkok on April 4th for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. On April 4, 2025, the 6th BIMSTEC Summit will be held with the theme "BIMSTEC – Prosperous, Resilient, and Open." At the summit, the Bangkok Vision 2030 will also be adopted.