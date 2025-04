The 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a traditional Gujarati greeting. Garba, a cultural dance from his own state, was performed by children in vibrant Gujarati clothing when he arrived at his hotel. A video shows Prime Minister Modi taking in a traditional Garba dance performance from Gujarat, his home state. The dance was done by children wearing bright Gujarati clothes, and Modi applauded the warm welcome.