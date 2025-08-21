Parliament Monsoon Session: Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha has passed the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, introduced by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to tackle security risks, addiction, and financial losses. The legislation addresses offshore gaming platforms that bypass state rules, evade taxes, and pose law enforcement challenges. While the bill encourages e-sports and casual gaming, it imposes a ban on real-money gaming. With approval from both Houses, offenders may face up to three years’ imprisonment or fines reaching ₹1 crore.