Operation Black Forest: 27 Maoists Killed, Amit Shah’s 2026 Pledge to End Maoism

Operation Black Forest: On March 21, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament that the BJP-led government aimed to eliminate Naxalism from India by March 21, 2026, highlighting major strides, including the neutralization of 380 Naxals in Chhattisgarh since the BJP came to power in the state. Just two months later, on May 21, 2025, security forces delivered a major blow to the Maoist insurgency through Operation Black Forest in the Narayanpur-Abujmarh region of Chhattisgarh, killing 27 Maoists. Among them was Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist and one of the most wanted Naxal leaders. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the operation, crediting the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and reiterated both state and central governments’ determination to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.