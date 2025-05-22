Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s Powerful Speech After Destroying Terror Bases in Pakistan

In a fiery address in Bikaner, Rajasthan on May 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the success of Operation Sindoor. He announced that the Indian Armed Forces had demolished nine major terror camps in Pakistan in just 22 minutes, underscoring India’s firm stance against terrorism. Modi issued a sharp warning to Pakistan, declaring that no Indian water would be allowed to flow into the country and cautioning that ongoing terror activities would invite severe retaliation. Emphasizing India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, he stated that the country would not be intimidated by nuclear threats and reaffirmed that any future dialogue would focus solely on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.