Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Questions Rajnath Singh | 22-Min Ceasefire?

The Lok Sabha Monsoon Session 2025 saw a dramatic moment during the heated Operation Sindoor debate as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the government over the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack. His remarks sparked uproar in the House, with BJP leaders strongly defending the Army’s swift and heroic operation that neutralised terrorists within 22 minutes. Rahul Gandhi’s comments led to tense exchanges, with accusations of politicising national security flying across party lines as the debate grew increasingly confrontational.