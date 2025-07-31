Piyush Goyal Responds Strongly to Donald Trump’s 25% Tariff on India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking in the Lok Sabha, strongly reacted to Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian goods. He assured that India would take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests. Goyal explained that the US had imposed a 10% baseline duty from April 5, 2025, which, combined with additional tariffs, amounted to a 26% duty on Indian products. The full country-specific tariff was initially scheduled for April 9, 2025, but its implementation was delayed and extended until August 1, 2025.