PM Modi Receives Bhojpuri Chautaal Welcome in Port of Spain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm and culturally vibrant welcome in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, where the Indo-Trinidadian community greeted him with traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal performances featuring dholak and manjira. The colorful reception underscored the deep-rooted cultural connections between India and the Caribbean nation. During his visit, PM Modi commended the Indian diaspora for preserving their cultural identity and playing a vital role in Trinidad and Tobago’s progress. This marks the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in more than 20 years, with key discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in energy, healthcare, and cultural ties.