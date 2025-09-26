Video: PM Modi Launches Bihar’s 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 will be directly transferred to the accounts of 75 lakh women, totaling Rs 7,500 crore. The scheme aims to ensure financial empowerment and transparency, making sure the funds reach women without any leakages.

Both PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar emphasized that the program benefits one woman per household, empowering women and their families. Launched during Navratri, it marks a key step toward women’s independence and prosperity in Bihar.