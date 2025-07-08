PM Modi Receives Grand Ceremonial Welcome with Full Military Honours in Brasília, Brazil

During his official visit to Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand ceremonial reception at the Alvorada Palace in Brasília. The Brazilian authorities welcomed him with full military honours, highlighting the growing partnership between India and Brazil.

The visit is focused on enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as trade, culture, technology, and global collaboration. Key agreements are expected to be signed, with the ceremonial reception marking the beginning of crucial talks within the BRICS framework and other shared priorities.