PM Modi Launches Green Mobility Projects From Hansalpur

On August 26, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Green Mobility Initiatives at Hansalpur, Gujarat. He flagged off the production and global export of Maruti Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle, the “e-Vitara,” set to reach over 100 nations including Japan and European countries. Modi also launched local manufacturing of hybrid battery electrodes at a joint venture plant of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki. These efforts mark a major push for Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, positioning India as a global leader in clean energy and green mobility.