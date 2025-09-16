Video: PM Narendra Modi's Top 10 Historic Speeches

Since 2014, PM Narendra Modi has delivered landmark speeches during moments of crisis, change, and celebration. From his first address as Prime Minister to the bold demonetisation move, Operation Sindoor success, the historic Article 370 announcement, the launch of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and his record-breaking Independence Day speech in 2025, each address reached millions and left a lasting impact. This video revisits ten of his most memorable speeches that inspired unity, security, and hope, shaping India’s path forward.

