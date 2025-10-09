PM Narendra Modi Impresses Keir Starmer With India’s Fintech Advancements

At the Global Fintech Fest at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s leadership in digital innovation and international collaboration. He showcased India’s open-source digital initiatives, particularly the MOSIP modular identification platform, which has been adopted by over 25 countries as their own digital identity system. Modi stressed that these efforts are aimed at genuine digital empowerment, offering technology and development support to nations worldwide, rather than just promotional efforts. His remarks reflected India’s forward-looking approach to fintech and technology-driven growth, positioning the country as a key player in shaping the global digital ecosystem with a focus on cooperation and shared progress.