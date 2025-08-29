PM Modi Says ‘World Is Relying On India’ At India-Japan Bilateral Summit

At the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India’s growing global importance, declaring, “The world is counting on India.” In talks with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, he stressed strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on technology, trade, defense, innovation, AI, and semiconductors. Both leaders reaffirmed commitments to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing a partnership shaping regional and global dynamics.