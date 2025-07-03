VIDEO: PM Modi calls India the 'mother of democracy' in Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Ghanaian Parliament, highlighted India’s rich democratic heritage and cultural diversity. His remarks were met with applause when he mentioned that India is home to over 2,500 political parties, reflecting the strength and vibrancy of its democratic framework. Modi referred to India as the "mother of democracy," emphasizing that democracy in India is not merely a system of governance but a civilizational value rooted in history. Citing a verse from the Rig Veda — "Ano bhadraha kratavo yantu Vishwatah" ("Let noble thoughts come to us from every side") — he illustrated India’s age-old acceptance of diverse perspectives as the foundation of its democratic ethos.