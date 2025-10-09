Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / Politics / PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer Address Joint Press Meet to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Published Oct 9, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer Address Joint Press Meet to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

In a significant step toward deepening bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a joint press conference in Mumbai, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening India-UK cooperation in trade, defence, and education. The leaders hailed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a landmark achievement, symbolising stronger collaboration and mutual economic growth.

During the meeting, PM Starmer lauded India’s rapid economic rise, calling its progress “remarkable,” and expressed happiness over his return visit following PM Modi’s UK trip in July. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the substantial progress made under Starmer’s leadership, emphasizing that India and the UK are bound by shared democratic values and a common vision for global stability.

Describing both nations as “natural partners,” Modi said collaboration continues to expand across key sectors, laying the foundation for a more resilient and future-ready India-UK partnership.

Follow : Google News Icon  