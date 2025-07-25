PM Modi Gets a Grand Welcome as He Arrives in Malé, Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in the Maldives for a two-day state visit aimed at revitalizing and reinforcing India-Maldives relations. Invited by President Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi will attend the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations on July 26th—becoming the first foreign leader to do so under Muizzu's presidency. The visit comes after a phase of diplomatic tension and is set to include talks on a Free Trade Agreement, inaugurations of India-supported projects, and signing of MoUs in key sectors like trade, healthcare, and fisheries—reiterating India’s “Neighbourhood First” strategy and Vision MAHASAGAR.