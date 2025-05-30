PM Modi Fulfills Pahalgam Vow with Operation Sindoor, Two Speeches 36 Days Apart

In a strong show of determination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honored a solemn promise to bring justice following a targeted terror attack in Pahalgam. Through bold action under Operation Sindoor, the commitment was not only upheld but firmly carried out.

This sequence of events, defined by two major speeches and rapid military action, reflects a government that stands firm against cross-border threats. PM Modi’s unwavering stand has delivered justice and sent a clear message across the border: any provocation will face a resolute response.