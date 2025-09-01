PM Modi's Full Speech: From Terror Reference For Pakistan To CPEC Remark On China

On day two of the SCO Summit 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a landmark speech addressing SCO leaders, highlighting regional cooperation, economic progress, and shared security. Emphasizing terrorism, trade, energy, and digital links, he presented India’s strategic roadmap for Eurasia. Republic Bharat brings you updates from the summit as global leaders including Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin listen in. Modi’s remarks are set to shape cross-border ties, peace efforts, and power dynamics within the SCO. Stay with us for expert insights, policy impact analysis, and real-time developments at the high-stakes summit.