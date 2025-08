Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Congress and Samajwadi Party for calling Operation Sindoor a "tamasha." Modi said that while the whole world knows Pakistan is distressed, Congress and SP seem to grieve alongside it. He accused Congress of disrespecting India’s armed forces and supporting a narrative that aligns with Pakistan’s pain over terrorists’ loss. Modi’s fiery remarks came as he defended Operation Sindoor and praised the bravery of Indian soldiers.