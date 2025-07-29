PM Modi In Relentless Mode: Exposes Nehru-Congress Misdeeds In Parliament

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp attack on the Congress Party’s past decisions, particularly criticizing the Indus Waters Treaty signed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi highlighted that Nehru allowed 80% of the Indus River system’s waters to go to Pakistan, leaving India with only 20%. Stressing India’s cultural and civilizational ties to these rivers, Modi questioned the logic behind such a move, especially as Pakistan continues to act as an open adversary. His remarks reignite political debate over the treaty, long seen as a strategic blunder impacting India’s water security.