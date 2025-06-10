PM Modi’s 11-Year Transformation of India: From ‘Fragile Four’ to World’s 4th Largest Economy

Over the last 11 years (2014–2025), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has profoundly transformed India, driving major advancements in the economy, infrastructure, and the country's international profile. India's GDP has doubled from $2 trillion to $4.2 trillion, positioning it as the world’s 4th largest economy, with expectations to rise to 3rd place soon.

The Digital India campaign has redefined governance, with platforms like UPI accounting for over half of the world’s digital transactions by volume, while Aadhaar has improved the efficiency of welfare distribution. The JAM trinity Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile has played a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion and expanding access to digital services for millions.