‘We’re The World’s Fastest Growing Economy’: PM Modi Responds To Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s political stability and rapid economic growth while countering Donald Trump’s “dead economy” jibe. Stressing India’s transformation over the past 11 years, Modi said the nation contributes 18% to global GDP, attracts strong market returns, and thrives on the principle of “reform, perform, and transform.” The address came as India seeks stronger Asian partnerships amid U.S. tariff challenges.