Priyanka’s 26/11 Remark Gets Strong Reply from JP Nadda

During the Parliament Monsoon Session on July 30, 2025, Union Health Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda delivered a powerful speech, calling Operation Sindoor a reflection of India’s new anti-terrorism doctrine. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he contrasted the Modi government’s decisive counter-terror strategy with what he called the Congress-led UPA’s inaction between 2004 and 2014. Nadda listed major terror incidents under the UPA, such as the 2005 Delhi bombings, 2006 Mumbai train blasts, 2008 Jaipur and Ahmedabad attacks, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, accusing the UPA of limiting its response to sending dossiers instead of taking strong deterrent measures.