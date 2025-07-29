Priyanka Gandhi Prompted To Say ‘Hindu’, She Says ‘Bharatiya’ In Ops Sindoor Speech

During her impactful address in Parliament on "Operation Sindoor," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly chose to say "Bharatiya" instead of "Hindu" when prompted, a moment that drew widespread attention. The incident, captured on video, happened as she raised key questions about the government's approach to national security and the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Her choice of words reflected a focus on broader national identity rather than a religious one, sparking debates across political and social platforms. Her speech broadly criticised the government’s foreign policy and alleged failures in security, questioning both accountability and strategic clarity.