Putin Likely to Visit PM Modi in New Delhi Soon, NSA Doval Says In Moscow

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, speaking from Moscow on Thursday, confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India soon. While exact dates were not disclosed, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that the visit could take place in late August.

Doval emphasized the strength of India-Russia ties, saying, “Our relationship with Russia is deep and long-standing. We deeply value our frequent high-level engagements. We look forward to President Putin’s visit, and the dates are nearly finalized.”