Rahul Gandhi Alleges Opposition Is Being Silenced, Tejasvi Surya Hits Back

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began with immediate tension, as the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM on the very first day. After the adjournment, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the proceedings, remarking that while the Defence Minister was allowed to speak, opposition members—including himself—were not given the opportunity. He called this a "new approach," pointing out that parliamentary convention dictates that if government members can speak, the opposition should also be allowed to do so. In response, the BJP, including leaders like Tejasvi Surya, pushed back strongly, arguing that Parliament is a place for dialogue, not disorder, and stating that it is "not Rahul Gandhi’s private place." The government reiterated its willingness to engage in debate, while underscoring that parliamentary procedures must be followed by all, including the opposition. This clash sets the stage for what is expected to be a contentious session centered on core democratic principles and the opposition’s role in parliamentary discourse.