Published Aug 19, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi’s Car Hits Policeman During Rally; He Doesn’t Step Out to Check on Injured Officer

On Tuesday, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Nawada district, a police officer was injured after being struck by a car carrying RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Amid the massive crowd at the event, the constable’s foot became trapped under the vehicle, leading to the accident. The injured officer was swiftly assisted and taken to safety by security personnel. Rahul Gandhi later inquired about the policeman’s condition and was relieved to learn that he was stable.

