Video: Rahul's 'Free-Hand' Argument vs Modi’s Strong Reply

During the Parliament Monsoon Session on July 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi clashed over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, revealing their contrasting views on national security. Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha, celebrated Operation Sindoor as a "Vijay Utsav," highlighting the armed forces’ swift May 7, 2025 strike that killed over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and PoK within 22 minutes of the April 22 attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. He accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of questioning the operation’s success and echoing Pakistan’s narrative, while noting that the global community, barring three countries, supported India’s actions. Modi asserted that his government’s muscular counter-terrorism policy and the armed forces’ decisive action had restored India’s national pride.