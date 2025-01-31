VIDEO: 'Boring': After Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Seen Mocking President Droupadi Murmu Repetitively

In a fresh controversy, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has come under fire for repeatedly mocking President Droupadi Murmu, calling her "boring." This follows a similar incident involving Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, who had previously made disparaging comments about the President. Rahul Gandhi's remarks have sparked outrage across political circles, with many criticizing him for his lack of respect toward the office of the President. The Congress party's repeated disrespectful behavior toward the President has raised questions about its stance on leadership and decorum. As the situation unfolds, calls for an apology from both Gandhi leaders are growing louder. Watch the video to learn more about this developing story and its potential political ramifications!