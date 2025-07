During the Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha on ‘Operation Sindoor,’ India’s counter-strike after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Singh detailed the sequence of events and praised the Indian forces, calling them ‘lions.’ The session also saw participation from key leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah, and S Jaishankar, with similar debates scheduled in the Rajya Sabha.