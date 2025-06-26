Rajnath Singh Refuses to Sign SCO Document Omitting 'Pahalgam Attack'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) document after it reportedly excluded Pahalgam and included Balochistan. According to sources, India strongly objected to attempts by China and Pakistan to divert attention from terrorism.

During the SCO meeting in China, Rajnath Singh took a resolute stand, declining to endorse the joint declaration that omitted mention of Pahalgam and inserted Balochistan. He reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and asserted that the country will not hesitate to retaliate against terror havens.