Congress leader Rashid Alvi sparked controversy by connecting the Murshidabad violence to the Waqf (Amendment) Act and wrongly attributing the statement "every action has a reaction" to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In fact, Vajpayee never condoned communal violence. Alvi's statement misrepresents Vajpayee’s message of unity and secularism. Using his name to justify violence not only distorts history but also disrespects a leader recognized for his moral leadership and advocacy for peace.