Maulana Sajid Rashidi created a storm after making a misogynistic comment on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a Republic Bharat debate on July 24, 2025. He targeted her sari worn at a mosque meeting and compared her to SP MP Iqra Hasan, who had covered her head. An FIR has been filed at Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand police station, and BJP staged a protest in her support. Rashidi, however, refused to apologize and defended using the word ‘Nangi.’