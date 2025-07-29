Shrikant Shinde’s Speech: ‘2006 Attack Victims Still Await Justice’

Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, spoke in the Lok Sabha during the heated debate on Operation Sindoor in the Monsoon Session on July 29, 2025. Representing his party, Shinde strongly supported the government’s actions following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. He highlighted that victims of the 2006 attack still await justice, stressing the need for accountability. His speech praised the Modi government’s decisive military response and reiterated Shiv Sena’s firm stance on national security, urging political unity to counter cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.