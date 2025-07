Investor Sushil Kedia faced strong backlash from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers following his controversial statements about the Marathi language and Raj Thackeray. In response, MNS workers ransacked Kedia’s office in Mumbai, leading him to release a public apology. In a video message, Kedia referred to Raj Thackeray as a "hero," retracted his earlier remarks, and asked for forgiveness from the Marathi-speaking community.