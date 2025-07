Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray came together on stage for the first time in two decades, holding a 'victory rally' following the government's withdrawal of the three-language policy resolutions. With local body elections approaching in Maharashtra, the event holds major political significance. The last time the cousins shared a platform was in 2005 during the Malvan assembly bypoll campaign, before Raj parted ways with Shiv Sena to establish the MNS.