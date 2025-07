In a rare and politically symbolic moment, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray appeared together on stage after almost 20 years, hinting at a potential shift in Maharashtra’s political dynamics. The Thackeray cousins united at the ‘Awaj Marathicha’ rally, marking a symbolic win for Marathi pride and solidarity. Their joint appearance has triggered speculation about a larger Opposition alliance forming ahead of crucial political contests in the state.