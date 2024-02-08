Videos
Published Jan 10, 2024 at 12:46 AM IST
Uddhav Thackeray ran govt on FB Lives: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
The issue of who is the real Shiv Sena is settled. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker has ruled that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is the real Shiv Sena. It is a complete loss of face for Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde joins Arnab Goswami on The Debate
