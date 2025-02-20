sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Russia-Ukraine War | Donald Trump | Rekha Gupta | Pope Francis | Yogi Adityanath | Champions Trophy 2025 |
News / Republic Videos / Politics / New Delhi CM: Who Is Rekha Gupta? All About BJP's CM Pick For National Capital
Published Feb 20, 2025 at 9:04 AM IST

New Delhi CM: Who Is Rekha Gupta? All About BJP's CM Pick For National Capital

After the Bharatiya Janata Party decided on Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, New Delhi will now have a female leader. She is also the first Shalimar Bagh MLA for the BJP. The Delhi BJP's X handle made the official announcement. "We extend our sincere congratulations and warmest regards to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on her election as the Delhi BJP Legislative Party leader. According to a rough translation of their message in Hindi, "We have complete faith that the state will advance under your leadership."

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share