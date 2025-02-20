New Delhi CM: Who Is Rekha Gupta? All About BJP's CM Pick For National Capital

After the Bharatiya Janata Party decided on Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, New Delhi will now have a female leader. She is also the first Shalimar Bagh MLA for the BJP. The Delhi BJP's X handle made the official announcement. "We extend our sincere congratulations and warmest regards to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on her election as the Delhi BJP Legislative Party leader. According to a rough translation of their message in Hindi, "We have complete faith that the state will advance under your leadership."