Published Feb 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST

VIDEO: Yamuna River Cleaning Begins, In Line With BJP's Poll Promise | Delhi Pollution

Prime Minister Modi's pledge to clean the Yamuna River was began on Sunday, one week after the BJP won the Delhi assembly elections. As part of a four-pronged plan, dredging units, trash skimmers, and weed harvesters have been deployed. The plan includes removing trash, cleaning major drains, upgrading sewage treatment plants, and improving sewerage treatment. A three-year timeline has been set for the cleanup, with weekly progress monitoring by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and coordination across various agencies.

