Yamuna Water Politics Row: AAP Vs BJP Escalates Over 'Water Politics' In Delhi

Amid a growing war of words over Yamuna's water quality, Delhi Jal Board denied AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal 's claim that the Haryana government had released poison into the river. Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP -led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, comparing it to biological warfare and warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital. Now after CM Atishi wrote to Chief Election Commissioner on the matter, the BJP has escalated its attack.