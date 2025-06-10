Raja Raghuwanshi Case Underscores Importance of Men’s Rights | Arnab’s View

In a new twist to the honeymoon murder case, Sonam Raghuwanshi has rejected any involvement in her husband's death. She instead claims she was drugged, abducted, and robbed. Authorities allege that these claims were deliberately fabricated by Sonam to mislead investigators.

Reports indicate that Sonam now asserts that the individuals responsible for her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder attempted to steal her jewelry. She says it was during the robbery that her spouse Raja was killed.

Initially during questioning, Sonam had claimed she was drugged and kidnapped, denying any connection to Raja's death. However, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Amitabh Yash, revealed that Sonam tried to position herself as a victim, stating she had been drugged and taken to Ghazipur in an intoxicated condition. A medical examination, however, found no signs of drugging or intoxication.