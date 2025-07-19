Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0: 'I'm Blind To Religion', Col Rajeev Bharwan Upholds Unity

Get ready to be moved by the powerful address of Colonel Rajeev Bharwan at the Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, organized by Republic TV. In a riveting speech, the decorated ex-Army officer and motivational speaker issues a passionate appeal for unity and patriotism. He calls on all Indians to rise above caste, religion, and personal ego, embracing a single identity: that of being Indian. Turning the popular question “What has India done for me?” on its head, Col Bharwan instead asks, “What have you done for India?” His stirring message underlines that nationalism is not a momentary sentiment but a lifelong dedication to putting the nation above all.