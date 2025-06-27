Republic World
Published Jun 27, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

Arnab Applauds Rajnath Singh For Calling Out China’s Double Standards On Terrorism At SCO

At the SCO Summit in Qingdao, Arnab Goswami exposed China’s double standards on terrorism. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a strong statement by refusing to sign the SCO joint declaration, which ignored the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, yet included a mention of Balochistan, aligning with Pakistan’s narrative. Singh condemned countries that provide safe haven to terrorists, clearly pointing at Pakistan’s role in the Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked assault. Arnab criticised China’s lenient approach to terrorism, emphasizing India’s firm zero-tolerance stance and the success of Operation Sindoor in targeting terror camps.

