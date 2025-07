On the sixth day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha, calling Pakistan a “terror nursery” that shelters extremist groups. He detailed that Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror hubs, killing over 100 terrorists, trainers, and handlers. Singh reiterated India’s resolve to dismantle not just terrorists but the entire infrastructure backing them, warning that aiding Pakistan fuels global terrorism.