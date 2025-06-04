RCB Celebrations Carry On Inside Chinnaswamy Stadium While 7 Die in Stampede Outside

In a tragic incident, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium were overshadowed by a stampede that caused the deaths of three people. This occurred during the team’s felicitation ceremony after winning their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The large crowd of fans exceeded the stadium’s capacity, leading to chaos and a fatal stampede. Emergency responders acted quickly, highlighting the urgent importance of proper crowd control at major public events.