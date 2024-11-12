Republic Aims To Be The Start Of A Nationalist Movement: Arnab On Republic’s Nation First Approach

Republic TV Network's Editor-in-Chief delivered the opening address at the India Economic Summit , India's biggest business event, expressing gratitute to the guests for being part of the grand event. Arnab Goswami said the Republic TV Network is the only journalist-owned News organisation of this scale in the world. "We must be independent in spirit, ideology, ownership and finances. Republic Media Network will always stand the test of time as the only independently run journalist-owned organisation in the country. He said for Republic, News is the service to the country. "Many people can claim to do the News first. But everything we do here is the service of the nation," he said. He also said that a global Newsroom at the Republic Media Network complex will be a reality soon.