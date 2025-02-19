VIDEO: 'Today We have Big Victory On Our Side': Sanjana Galrani | Actress

After the verdict of Supreme Court in Ranveer Allahbadia's case, actress Sanjana Galrani Says, Today we have big victory on our side. Viewers, the Supreme Court put the filth creators out of business as it came down heavily on obscenity couched as humour. A clear message went out to Ranveer Allahbadia and his tribe, who think nothing of putting their own parents and the society to shame with their trash talk.